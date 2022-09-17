FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Argentina's tactics backfire 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with the 1990 World Cup Final between Argentina and Germany.

The consensus least-entertaining World Cup in the modern history of the sport was played in Italy in 1990, where the Catenaccio, or door-bolt, defensive scheme the host nation had made famous seemed to infect much of the 24-team field.

One notable exception was the Azzurri, which played more of an attacking game under manager Azeglio Vicini before being eliminated from title contention by Argentina in the semis. (Italy would win the bronze medal after defeating England in the match for third place.)

The goals per game average remains the lowest at any World Cup. In response to the cynical tactics, FIFA implemented two rule changes following the tournament, adding an extra point for wins to promote attacking play and preventing goalkeepers from collecting back-passes with their hands.

Those tweaks didn’t come soon enough for the 1990 final, when Argentina’s uber-defensive play against almost took West Germany to extra time in Rome. Fortunately, the Germans — who, like the home team, actually attempted to score goals — won the snooze-fest on Andy Brehme’s late penalty.

