FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: USA hosts for first time
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: USA hosts for first time

1 hour ago
Doug McIntyre
Doug McIntyre
Soccer Journalist

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with the United States' first World Cup on home soil.

The first 14 editions of the World Cup had one thing in common: each was hosted by a futbol-obsessed nation. Two countries — Italy and Mexico — had held the event twice. Then came the 1994 edition. Staged in the United States, that one shattered the status quo.

Soccer in America was virtually non-existent at the professional level or in the media in 1988, when FIFA awarded the U.S. the most popular event on the planet. With few exceptions, it was difficult even to watch matches from top foreign leagues in the pre-internet era. So the very idea of a stateside World Cup was met with derision outside the U.S. and mainstream indifference within it. The U.S. men's national team hadn't participated in the event since 1950. Most Americans didn't know what the World Cup was.

Awareness started to grow when a USMNT stocked with college players qualified, against all odds, for Italia ‘90. And the U.S. had some distinct advantages: a huge community of expatriates hailing from soccer hotbeds, enormous NFL stadiums in which the matches would be held, and, not least, the largest and most advanced economy on earth.

In the end, the tournament was wildly successful. It's still the best attended and most profitable World Cup ever. It gave FIFA the confidence to play subsequent tournaments in emerging markets like Japan, South Korea and South Africa. It also put the sport permanently on the map in America: one of FIFA's conditions for hosting was that the U.S. start a new first-division league. MLS, which welcomes its 29th team next year, will wrap up its 27th season just before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar kicks off.

USA hosts for the first time

USA hosts for the first time
In 1994, the United States hosted the World Cup for the first time.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 20: Thomas Müller
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 20: Thomas Müller

1 hour ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Roger Milla turns back clock
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Roger Milla turns back clock

4 hours ago
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 21: Phil Foden
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 21: Phil Foden

4 hours ago
France star Paul Pogba ruled out of 2022 World Cup with knee injury
FIFA World Cup 2022

France star Paul Pogba ruled out of 2022 World Cup with knee injury

1 day ago
USMNT star Weston McKennie to miss 'at least' 15 days with thigh injury
United States

USMNT star Weston McKennie to miss 'at least' 15 days with thigh injury

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes