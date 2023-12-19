Copa América 2024 Copa América: Predicting the USMNT's 23-man roster Updated Dec. 19, 2023 2:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 Copa América represents a colossal test and an even bigger opportunity for the host United States men's national team, which will welcome 15 other nations — including World Cup holder Argentina and five-time champion Brazil — from North, South and Central America and the Caribbean to sold out stadiums from coast-to-coast over 25 days next summer.

After returning to the World Cup in 2022 following an eight-year absence from the global stage, the USMNT is eager to prove that it's ready to take the next step by beating elite opponents in do-or-die knockout round games. Just two years before hosting the all-important 2026 World Cup (along with neighbors Canada and Mexico), Copa offers a rare chance to do exactly that.

Which players will make coach Gregg Berhalter's final 23-strong U.S. roster for the 2024 Copa América? While next June and July's hotly anticipated fútbol fest is still almost six months away, it's not too early to project the squad based on what we know right now.

The clock is already ticking.

Lineup locks

M Tyler Adams, 25, Bournemouth (England)

D Sergiño Dest, 23, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

M Weston McKennie, 25, Juventus (Italy)

M Yunus Musah, 21, AC Milan (Italy)

F Christian Pulisic, 25, AC Milan (Italy)

D Antonee "Jedi" Robinson, 26, Fulham (England)

GK Matt Turner, 29, Nottingham Forest (England)

F Tim Weah, 23, Juventus (England)

Pulisic is in the form of his career for AC Milan, with six goals and four assists in 20 Serie A and Champions League games. Adams is expected to return in early 2024 from his second hamstring surgery this year; if healthy, he slots right back into the "MMA" midfield alongside McKennie and Musah. Jedi easily tops the left back depth chart, while Weah is fit again after shaking off his own hammy issue.

Don't think for a second that the double yellow card Dest took in the final USMNT match of 2023 keeps him out of the XI next summer. He's still Berhalter's right back if healthy, with Weah keeping his place on the wing.

Turner remains the No. 1 in goal — not because he's been great in the Premier League, but because competition behind him is scarce. So Turner keeps the job despite likely being headed back to Forest's bench after making his second major gaffe in his last three games.

Potential starters

F Folarin Balogun, 22, Monaco (France)

D Cameron Carter-Vickers, 25, Celtic (Scotland)

F Ricardo Pepi, 20, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

M/F Gio Reyna, 21, Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

D/M Chris Richards, 23, Crystal Palace (England)

D Tim Ream, 36, Fulham (England)

D Miles Robinson, 26, Atlanta United (MLS)

Balogun has started all six U.S. games since Berhalter was rehired. That said, the 22-year-old has just one goal in his last 10 matches for club and country, while Pepi has consistently found the net off the bench for both the Americans and PSV. If those trends continue, the latter will eventually get the nod instead.

Reyna has been ever-present in the U.S. lineup since Berhalter returned, too. But he's played just 300 minutes across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund this season, with no goals or assists. Things could change in early 2024, at Dortmund or elsewhere. If not, it's hard to see how Reyna, 21, starts if everyone else is healthy, available and match-fit.

Though Richards has emerged as a defensive midfielder lately for Crystal Palace, Berhalter's preferred centreback pairing is probably he and Miles Robinson, all things being equal. But Robinson's match fitness could be an issue come June, with Miles expected to sign with a European club in January and immediate playing time not guaranteed. That leaves 2022 World Cup vets Ream and Carter-Vickers firmly in the mix.

Roundng out the Copa América squad

M/F Brenden Aaronson, 23, Union Berlin (Germany)

GK Drake Callender, 26, Inter Miami (MLS)

M Johnny Cardoso, 22, Internacional (Brazil)

GK Ethan Horvath, 28, Nottingham Forest (England) +

M Luca de la Torre, Celta Vigo (Spain)

D Kristoffer Lund, 21, Palermo (Italy)

M/F Malik Tillman, 21, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

D Joe Scally, 20, Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany)

Tillman's stock keeps rising, even if he's not threatening McKennie or Musah's first-choice status. De la Torre will also keep fighting for minutes behind the middle's Big Three. Scally can man either fullback spot, though the coach seems smitten with the naturally left-footed Lund as Jedi's backup. And despite a tough season in Germany, Aaronson engine and experience claim him one of the final spots.

Cardoso is a Berhalter favorite who is rumored to be joining La Liga side Real Betis next month; don't be surprised if the 22-year-old gets the call as Adams' understudy at the destroyer spot — though Richards will receive strong consideration if he keeps getting reps there in the Prem.

Veteran backstop Horvath should also switch clubs in January, keeping him in the picture. Inter Miami's Callender projects as the third keeper, though Gaga Slonina could get the Copa call if parent club Chelsea declines to release the teenage prodigy for Olympic duty.

In reserve or Olympics-bound

M Paxten Aaronson, 20, Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

M Kellyn Acosta, 28, LAFC (MLS)

M Gianluca Busio, 21, Venezia (Italy)

D Reggie Cannon, 25, Queens Park Rangers (England)

M Benjamin Cremaschi, 18, Inter Miami (MLS)

F Cade Cowell, 20, San Jose Earthquakes (MLS)

F Jesus Ferreira, 22, FC Dallas (MLS)

M Lennard Maloney, Heidenheim (Germany)

D Mark McKenzie, 24, Genk (Belgium)

M Aidan Morris, 22, Columbus Crew (MLS)

M/ F Kevin Paredes, 20, Wolfsburg (Germany)

D Bryan Reynolds, 22, Westerlo (Belgium)

D/M James Sands, 23, New York City (MLS)

F Josh Sargent, 23, Norwich City (England)

GK, Patrick Schulte, 22, Columbus Crew (MLS)

GK Gaga Slonina, 19, Eupen (Belgium)

GK Zack Steffen, 28, Manchester City (England)

M Tanner Tessmann, 22, Venezia (Italy)

D Auston Trusty, 25, Sheffield United (England)

F Brandon Vazquez, 25, FC Cincinnati (MLS)

M/F Alex Zendejas, 25, Club América (Mexico)

D Walker Zimmerman, 30, Nashville (MLS)

Though they each have senior caps, Slonina, Cremaschi, Cowell, Parades, Reynolds, the younger Aaronson and others who are Olympic-age eligible as under-23s are more likely to be in Paris if they get their clubs' blessing.

Sargent should be playing regularly again in early 2024 following ankle surgery. He and fellow World Cup vets Acosta, Ferreira and Zimmerman (plus Zendejas) could be candidates for the three overage slots available to Olympic team coach Marko Mitrović if they don't make the cut for Copa.

Theres' always room for surprises, and Vazquez's expected January transfer to Europe could help him be one if he starts hot. But his most realistic chance of cracking Berhalter's squad is as an injury replacement. The sames goes for Cannon, Maloney, McKenzie, Steffen and Trusty, too.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men's and women's national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

