FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: 'El Matador' shines for Argnetina 42 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Mario Kempes' World Cup in 1978.

When you think of iconic No. 10s from Argentina, you think of Diego Maradona. You think of Lionel Messi. But don’t sleep on the accomplishments of the original Albiceleste superstar, El Matador, Mario Kempes.

Playing on home soil, Kempes owned the 1978 World Cup once the second round got underway. He scored two goals against Poland and another pair in the controversial 6-0 win over Peru that sent Argentina to the final.

In the championship match in Buenos Aires against the Netherlands, Kempes notched yet another brace. His two strikes — including the World Cup winner in extra time — gave Argentina its first title and made Kemes a hero in his homeland. He finished as the competition’s top scorer and the Golden Ball winner as its MVP. Only two other players in history won both awards and the World Cup in the same year — and they aren’t named Maradona or Messi.

Mario Kempes' historic tournament 'El Matador' had himself a legendary tournament in 1978.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more