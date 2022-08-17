FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Japan's thoughtful fans 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Japan's thoughtful fans at Russia 2018.

An army of cleaners armed with trash bags and leaf blowers descend on the garbage-strewn stands at the conclusion of any World Cup match — throw a party for tens of thousands of people, and they're going to leave a mess.

Unless they're Japanese soccer fans.

After Yuya Osako's second-half goal gave the Blue Samurai a 2-1 victory over Colombia in both countries' first group-stage match in 2018, the Japanese supporters marched through the rows of seats, picking up whatever litter had been left behind.

The gesture of respect and responsibility was lauded around the world. And Japan's fans got to repeat the practice beyond the first round, thanks to their team, which advanced to the knockout stage ahead of Poland and Senegal.

