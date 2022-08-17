FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Japan's thoughtful fans World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Japan's thoughtful fans
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Japan's thoughtful fans

4 hours ago

By Doug McIntyre
FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Japan's thoughtful fans at Russia 2018.

An army of cleaners armed with trash bags and leaf blowers descend on the garbage-strewn stands at the conclusion of any World Cup match — throw a party for tens of thousands of people, and they're going to leave a mess. 

Unless they're Japanese soccer fans.

After Yuya Osako's second-half goal gave the Blue Samurai a 2-1 victory over Colombia in both countries' first group-stage match in 2018, the Japanese supporters marched through the rows of seats, picking up whatever litter had been left behind. 

Japanese fans take fandom to the next level: No. 95

Japanese fans take fandom to the next level: No. 95
Coming in at the No. 95 most memorable moment in FIFA World Cup history, from the 2018 FIFA World Cup, it's the Japanese fans staying late and cleaning up the stadium after a game.

The gesture of respect and responsibility was lauded around the world. And Japan's fans got to repeat the practice beyond the first round, thanks to their team, which advanced to the knockout stage ahead of Poland and Senegal.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
World Cup 2022: Malik Tillman making case for spot on Plane to Qatar
United States

World Cup 2022: Malik Tillman making case for spot on Plane to Qatar

1 day ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Chilavert's historic free kick
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Chilavert's historic free kick

1 day ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Michael Laudrup's no-look lob pass
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Michael Laudrup's no-look lob pass

2 days ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: La Cuauhtemiña's debut
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: La Cuauhtemiña's debut

3 days ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Jurgen Klinsmann's fantastic flick
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Jurgen Klinsmann's fantastic flick

4 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes