World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Kuwait's princely protest

By Doug McIntyre
FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with the Prince of Kuwait's complaint to the referee.

On a list of most bizarre World Cup moments, this would have to be near the top. 

At the 1982 event in Spain, first time qualifier Kuwait had just gone 4-1 down to France with 10 minutes left in their group stage match. 

Inside the stadium, Kuwaiti Prince Fahad Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah took exception, contending that a whistle from the crowd sounded before Les Bleus scored their fourth goal, causing Kuwait’s players to stop defending thinking Soviet referee Myroslav Stupar had halted the game.

The Prince strode onto the field and threatened to pull his country’s players off of it if the ref didn’t reverse his decision — which he did! But France scored again anyway to restore the lopsided victory. The Prince was later fined by FIFA, and Stupar never worked a World Cup match again. 

Kuwait were eliminated in their final first round match, a 1-0 loss to England. They haven’t been back to a World Cup since.

The Prince of Kuwait came onto the field to protest an errant whistle heard during France's fourth goal.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

