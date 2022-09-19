FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Baggio's divine dribbling
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Baggio's divine dribbling

31 mins ago

By Doug McIntyre
FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Roberto Baggio's solo goal at the 1990 World Cup.

It’s every player’s dream to score a goal at a World Cup.

But dribbling through an entire team to score on an incredible solo effort at a World Cup played on home soil? Nobody even thinks about doing that.

Yet that’s exactly what The Divine Ponytail — aka Azzurri forward Roberto Baggio — pulled off at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico against Czechoslovakia in Italy’s final group stage match at Italia 90.

Toto Schillaci gave the hosts a first half lead, but Baggio sealed the victory with his 78th minute masterpiece. After a quick give-and-go released him into space, Baggio split two defenders, shrugged off a tackle, then undressed center back Ernst Aigner before slotting the ball home. Italy went on to finish in third place, but that goal served as the wider world’s introduction to Baggio, who became a bona fide global superstar four years later at USA ‘94.

Baggio slaloms through the Czechs

Baggio slaloms through the Czechs
Italy's Baggio scored a beautiful goal by weaving through Czech defenders. Italy would go on to finish third in the 1990 World Cup.


One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
World Cup: 101 most memorable tournament moments
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup: 101 most memorable tournament moments

19 mins ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Belgium battle back vs. Japan
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Belgium battle back vs. Japan

1 day ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Argentina's tactics backfire
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Argentina's tactics backfire

2 days ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: France flames out
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: France flames out

2 days ago
Alexi Lalas ranks 5 greatest USMNT kits of all time
United States

Alexi Lalas ranks 5 greatest USMNT kits of all time

3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes