World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Pelé's magical miss

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Pelé's almost-goal against Uruguay.

Ask yourself: where would this one rank had Pelé actually scored?

In Brazil's semi-final meeting with Uruguay at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, the Black Pearl was streaking up the right side. Tostão played a pass into space for Pelé to run onto, but La Celeste keeper Ladislao Mazurkiewicz spotted the danger and raced off his line to intercept the ball.

Rather than try to round Mazurkiewicz with the ball, Pelé faked a touch and instead let it run past both men. He then darted around the stunned goalie and collected possession on the other side, only to fire his tight-angle shot inches wide of the far post.

Pelé's Runaround Pelé's narrowly misses a chance against Uruguay at the 1970 World Cup.

Brazil still scored three times to eliminate Uruguay, then topped Italy in the finale — with Pelé scoring the opener. Still, his pretty play in the semi remains unforgettable. Considering that we're still discussing it more than a half-century later, it's probably safe to call it the most skillful miss in World Cup history.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

