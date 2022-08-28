FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Tim Howard sets saves record World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Tim Howard sets saves record
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Tim Howard sets saves record

2 hours ago

By Doug McIntyre
FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Tim Howard's incredible performance against Belgium.

Time after time, Belgium's cadre of all-planet attackers breached the U.S. backline. Time after time, American goalkeeper Tim Howard was there to snuff out the danger. 

Howard was the only reason the USMNT had any hope of stealing an upset against one of the 2014 World Cup dark horses heading into extra time in their round of 16 match in Brazil. He'd already made 11 saves — several of them spectacular — by that point to single-handedly keep his overmatched team in the tournament. 

Kevin De Bruyne and Howard's Everton teammate Romelu Lukaku finally beat the 35-year-old toward the end of the first additional 15-minute session, but Howard made four more stops before it was over to finish with 16 in all. It was the most in a single World Cup game since FIFA started keeping track in 1996, and it shattered the old record of 13 set in 1978 by Ramón Quiroga of Peru.

No wonder Howard was named the Man of the Match despite the USA's 2-1 loss.

Tim Howard sets saves record

Tim Howard sets saves record
Tim Howard set the World Cup saves record for the USA against Belgium in 2014.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

