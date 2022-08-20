FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Mexico's monumental win vs. Germany 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Mexico's massive win over Germany in 2018.

If there was one game El Tri wasn't supposed to win at this World Cup, it was their opening group stage match against defending champion Germany. Realistically, the best Mexico fans could hope for was a draw. With subsequent first round encounters against South Korea and Sweden, a point against Die Mannschaft plus a win over the Koreans could be enough to send Mexico to the knockout phase for the seventh consecutive tournament regardless of what happened against the Swedes.

But Juan Carlos Osorio's side shocked planet futbol by securing a 1-0 upset on Chucky Lozano's first half goal. The win stands as perhaps Mexico's greatest World Cup result.

El Tri tops Die Mannschaft Chucky Lozano stuns Germany at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

It was also payback for France ‘98, when El Tri was less than 20 minutes from the quarterfinals before being eliminated on two late German strikes. Another victory in their second 2018 contest ensured El Tri passage to the round of 16, but the shocker against Germany ended up being crucial when Mexico dropped their first round finale 3-0.

Mexico went on to lose to Brazil in their next match, their seventh consecutive knockout stage loss. But for one night at least, El Tri was on top of the world.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

