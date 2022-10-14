FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: The Saudi Maradona 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Saeed Al-Owairan's spectacular solo goal.

Diego Maradona wasn’t the only player to dribble through an entire team and score at a World Cup. And if we’re being fair, the incredible solo goal Saeed Al-Owairan managed to pull off for Saudi Arabia at USA ‘94 was every bit as pretty.

Al-Owairan’s run and finish didn’t come in the knockout stage, as Maradona’s slalom had eight years earlier. It didn’t come against England or any other former champion. It began deeper in his own half, though, and he beat one more would-be defenders. And while the Argentine legend picked the lock by calmly rolling the ball home after rounding keeper Peter Shilton, Al-Owairan blasted the door down with a ferocious shot past Belgian netminder Michel Preud'homme.

The goal was meaningful, too. Not only did Al-Owairan’s unforgettable strike give Saudi Arabia a 1-0 win, it also sealed their passage to the second round — the only time the country has survived group play.

The Saudi Maradona's 70-yard run Al-Owairan did his Maradona impression against Belgium.

