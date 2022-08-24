FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Bebeto births iconic celebration 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Bebeto's classic celebration.

Before soccer’s current go-to pre-baby announcement goal celebration — tucking the ball under the shirt and sucking on the thumb — became ubiquitous, there was Bebeto’s classic "Rock the cradle."

The Brazilian forward busted out his now-famous celly for the first time in the 1994 quarterfinals against the Netherlands. Two days before the match, his eldest son, Mattheus Oliveira, had been born in Rio de Janeiro. So after Bebeto scored to put Brazil up 2-0 in the second half, he began rocking his hands back and forth in front of his body, as if he was rocking a baby to sleep. Teammates Romario and Mazino joined in, and a legend was born.

Bebeto rocks the baby Brazil's Bebeto scores against the Netherlands in the 1994 FIFA World Cup and celebrates by rocking the baby for the birth of this newborn child.

Brazil went on to win their record fourth World Cup, and Mattheus — whose arrival had been announced to a global television audience in the many millions — went on to become a professional soccer player just like his dad.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

