World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Ronaldinho catches England off guard

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Ronaldinho's confounding free kick.

Shot or cross? We might never know the true answer. What’s not up for debate is this: Ronaldinho’s stunning 50-yard free kick for Brazil against England in the 2002 quarterfinals is one of the greatest World Cup goals of all time.

England had taken the lead in the game on a Michael Owen strike midway through the first half. Rivaldo equalized for Brazil just before halftime. Five minutes after the break, Ronaldinho lined up over a dead ball in midfield. It was way too far away from David Seaman’s net for Ronaldinho to attempt to score directly — or so Seaman and the tens of millions of fans watching around the globe thought.

The Three Lions backstop duly positioned himself to defend the cross. So when Ronaldinho lofted his effort deep into England’s penalty area, Seaman was in trouble. The ball sailed over the backpedaling keeper’s outstretched hand and just under the crossbar, giving Brazil a lead that they wouldn’t relinquish. 

Ronaldinho insisted in an interview years later that he decided to shoot after noticing Seaman off his line, but many still have their doubts. Here’s another fact, though: it was a hugely important goal for Brazil, which went on to hoist its record fifth World Cup.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

