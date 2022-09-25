FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Zaire time-waste for safety 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Zaire's ominous ultimatum.

Zaire’s qualification for the 1974 World Cup was a watershed moment for the country. They were the first team from sub-Saharan Africa to make it, and just the third from that continent overall.

Once they actually got to West Germany, however, many in Zaire — now known as the Democratic Republic of the Congo — probably wished they hadn’t qualified it all. After losing their opener 2-0 to Scotland, the players were informed that they wouldn’t be paid their World Cup bonuses. They intended to boycott their next match, against Yugoslavia, but relented after threats from the country’s president, dictator Mobutu Sese Seko.

Following a 9-0 loss — tied for the most one-sided scoreline in World Cup history — the president told the team not to bother coming home if they lost to Brazil, the defending champion, by more than four goals. So, down three late in the game with the Brazilians lining up a free kick, Zaire’s Mwepu Ilunga raced from the defensive wall and booted the ball down the field. He was yellow-carded for time-wasting, but it was worth it: Brazil didn’t score again, and the match finished 3-0.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

