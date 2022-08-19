FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Lothar Matthäus' individual brilliance World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Lothar Matthäus' individual brilliance
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Lothar Matthäus' individual brilliance

38 mins ago

By Doug McIntyre
FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Lothar Matthäus' solo goal vs. Yugoslavia.

Say what you want about the optional defending from Yugoslavia on this one; it’s still hard to dribble end-to-end and then score at a World Cup.

Yet that’s exactly what West Germany captain Lothar Matthäus did when these two European rivals met in their opening group stage game at Italia ‘90.

Matthäus picked the ball up in his own half and slalomed deep into enemy territory, then shrugged off a challenge (really the only one he faced) from Davor Jozić. With Jozić’s teammates retreating, he fired a right-footed blast into the bottom corner of Tomislav Ivković’s goal from well outside the Yugoslav’s 18-yard box.

Matthäus' Run and Rocket

Matthäus' Run and Rocket
Lothar Matthäus' solo goal is moment No. 93 on our 101 Most Memorable World Cup Moments countdown.

The goal was one of two on the day by Matthäus, and the emphatic 4-1 triumph set the tone the rest of the tournament for the Germans, who went on to hoist the World Cup for the third time.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Sunday Oliseh's screamer vs. Spain
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Sunday Oliseh's screamer vs. Spain

22 hours ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Japan's thoughtful fans
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Japan's thoughtful fans

2 days ago
World Cup 2022: Malik Tillman making case for spot on Plane to Qatar
United States

World Cup 2022: Malik Tillman making case for spot on Plane to Qatar

2 days ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Chilavert's historic free kick
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Chilavert's historic free kick

2 days ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Michael Laudrup's no-look lob pass
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Michael Laudrup's no-look lob pass

3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes