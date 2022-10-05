FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: James Rodríguez's howler vs. Uruguay 11 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with James Rodríguez's all-timer vs. Uruguay.

James Rodríguez went into the 2014 World Cup as nothing more than a promising young forward on the rise. He came out of it a legitimate global superstar.

The Colombian attacker arrived in Brazil having slowly but methodically climbed the professional ladder, moving from his home country to clubs in Argentina, Portugal and Monaco. Going into the sport’s premier event, he had just five international goals to his name.

But James exploded once the 20th World Cup began. He carried Los Cafeteros to the quarterfinals for the first time, leading all players with six goals. The breakout performance would help him land a contract with Real Madrid later that summer.

The most impressive goal of the lot came in Colombia’s first in a 2-0 win over South American rival Uruguay in the round of 16. Not only was the turn-and-strike missile voted as the best of the tournament, it also won the FIFA Puskás Award as the most beautiful goal of the year. Pretty good for someone only soccer diehards had heard of when 2014 began.

James rips goal of the year James Rodríguez put in an absolute lazer right outside the box to give Colombia the victory.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

