World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Iniesta seals Spain's first

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Spain's first World Cup win.

The 2010 World Cup final was a contest between the best two teams never to have won it all. On one side was Spain which, led by a golden generation of players, had captured the 2008 European Championship, their second continental crown. On the other was the ultimate bridesmaid, the Netherlands, winners of the 1988 Euros and the World Cup runner-up at both the 1974 and 1978 events.

The slick-passing Spanish were the favorites and the far better squad. The Dutch knew it. So rather than attempt to stand toe-to-toe with La Roja, the Netherlands decided instead to slow the game to a crawl by setting up in a cynical, defensive posture and fouling at every opportunity.

The Oranje strategy nearly backfired in the first half when Nigel de Jong committed a clear red card offense by kicking Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso in the chest. But the referee's view of the infraction was blocked, and with VAR still eight years away, De Jong stayed on the field.

The match remained scoreless into the second half of extra time. Thankfully, Andres Iniesta scored the winner for La Roja with just four minutes to spare, avoiding a penalty shootout. Spain would go on to win the 2012 Euros, too. They remain the only national team in history to prevail at three consecutive major tournaments.

Spain wins first World Cup Andres Iniesta was the hero for Spain in the 2010 World Cup Final.

