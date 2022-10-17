FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Portugal comeback vs. North Korea
By Doug McIntyre
FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Portugal's spectacular comeback win vs. North Korea.

North Korea had already become the first Asian team to reach the knockout stage of a World Cup, stunning two-time champion Italy — perhaps the biggest upset in tournament history — along the way.

Now they were on their way to an even bigger shock over Portugal in the quarterfinals of the 1966 World Cup in England. Pak Seung-zin had given North Korea the lead before the game was 60 seconds old; by the 25th minute, it was 3-0 at Goodison Park in Liverpool.

History would be made that day, all right. By Portugal. With the great Eusébio leading the way, the Portuguese roared back by scoring five consecutive goals, including four by the previous year’s Ballon d’Dor winner. The Portuguese would lose to the hosts (and eventual champs) in the semis, but the 5-3 victory over North Korea is still considered the greatest World Cup comeback of all time.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

