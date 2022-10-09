FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: North Korea upsets Italy
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: North Korea upsets Italy

4 hours ago

By Doug McIntyre
FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with North Korea's win over Italy in 1966.

Believe it or not, the most shocking World Cup upset of all time isn’t the amateur-heavy United States’ incomprehensible 1-0 win over then-mighty England in 1950. The honor actually falls to North Korea, which sixteen years later stunned Italy, the only country other than Brazil with multiple world titles to that point.

The 1966 World Cup in England was North Korea’s first, although it had participated as part of Japan at the first three events in the 1930s. Nobody expected much from the newbies as a standalone entrant. They expected even less when the Soviet Union demolished them by a 3-0 count in their opening game.

North Korea rebounded in their next group stage game, a hard-fought draw with Chile. That set the stage for their final first round match against the two-time champion Azzurri. Italy were the heavy favorites, but they had no answer after Pak Doo-ik gave the underdogs the lead just before halftime in Middlesbrough. North Korea went on to win both the match — knocking the Italians out of the competition in the process — and the group, making them the first Asian team to advance to the knockout stage. 

And they almost pulled off another miracle in the quarterfinals, squandering a 3-0 lead over Portugal by conceding five consecutive goals. North Korea didn’t return to the World Cup for another 44 years. They’re still looking for their second win.

North Korea makes history

North Korea makes history
North Korea became the first Asian team to progress past the first round in 1966.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 42: Gareth Bale
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 42: Gareth Bale

2 hours ago
Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 43: Édouard Mendy
Edouard Mendy

Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 43: Édouard Mendy

2 hours ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Rijkaard spits at Voller
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Rijkaard spits at Voller

5 hours ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Argentina 6, Peru 0
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Argentina 6, Peru 0

1 day ago
Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 44: Darwin Nunez
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 44: Darwin Nunez

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes