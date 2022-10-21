FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: England robbed of Frank Lampard goal
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: England robbed of Frank Lampard goal

57 mins ago

By Doug McIntyre
FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Frank Lampard's goal that wasn't.

The most controversial goal in World Cup history? That's easy. It's Geoff Hurst's phantom tally — not one replay ever showed that the ball had entirely crossed the line — in the final of the 1966 event that gave England a win over West Germany on home soil, still the country's one and only men's title at a major tournament.

It took almost half a century, but Germany finally enjoyed a reversal of that stroke of misfortune (if it was bad luck at all: eight years before he died, former FIFA president Joao Havelange said that officials conspired to ensure that the hosts would hoist the trophy) at South Africa 2010 when a clear goal by England midfielder Frank Lampard wasn't given — despite tens of millions of television viewers worldwide clearly seeing it go in on their screens.

The goal that wasn't cost the Three Lions dearly; they'd go on to lose that round of 16 match 4-1 to their chief rival. It was England's most lopsided World Cup defeat ever. It wasn't for nothing, though, as the error ushered in the era of review. Goal line technology was introduced for the 2014 event, with video assistant referees, or VAR, being employed for the first time four years later. 

Lampard's goal that wasn't

Lampard's goal that wasn't
England fans wish VAR existed during the 2010 World Cup.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

