FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Senegal stun France
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Senegal stun France

1 hour ago

By Doug McIntyre
FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Senegal's shocking win over France in 2002.

As far as World Cup upsets go, few were as unthinkable as Senegal stunning defending champion France in the first match at Korea/Japan 2002.

Les Bleus, also the reigning European titleholder at the time, probably had a more talented team than the one they fielded during their triumphant run to the trophy four years prior. They were significantly more experienced. Senegal, by contrast, were participating in their first World Cup.

It was a huge mismatch on paper. But when the whistle blew, any disparity in quality went out the window.

The former French colony took a 30th minute lead on a goal by the wonderfully-named Papa Bouba Diop, who shot the ball while in a seated position. Senegal rode the momentum generated by their tournament-opening victory all the way to the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Les Bleus never recovered from the shocking defeat. Not only did France also fail to win either of their next two games, they exited the competition after the group stage without having managed a single goal.

A senegalese stunner

A senegalese stunner
Senegal shocked the world when they beat France in the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

