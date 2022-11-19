FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Maradona's 'Goal of the Century'
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Maradona's 'Goal of the Century'

1 hour ago
Doug McIntyre
Doug McIntyre
Soccer Journalist

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Maradona's other goal vs. England in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals.

"Goal of the Century" doesn’t even do it justice. Two decades into the next century Diego Maradona’s solo slalom through a sea of would-be English defenders in the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup stands as the greatest World Cup goal of all time. 

The context is important here. Just four minutes earlier, Maradona had scored probably the second most famous World Cup goal of all time — albeit one that shouldn’t have counted at all: the infamous Hand of God goal that the cunning Argentine had slyly punched into the net without any of the officials noticing.

Many in the 100,000-plus crowd in Mexico City that day had seen it, of course. So had millions of television viewers, at least on replay, watching around the World Cup. A number of Three Lions players immediately and vehemently protested the non-call, to no avail. They were understandably furious with Maradona. Several surely wanted to snap his leg in two and, in an era where violent tackles were the norm, they’d surely try if given the opportunity.

Maradona gave them one, all right. With the English players still fuming, the Albiceleste captain collected the ball inside his own half. Boxed in by two opponents, he danced on the ball and then exploded into the space between them, taking off on a beeline toward Peter Shilton’s net.

He’d accelerated past left four foes (including Terry Butcher twice) before reaching center back Terry Fenwick, who he made look like a traffic cone with a dip of the shoulder. With only Shilton left to beat, he faked a shot that put the keeper on his rear end, then rounded him to slot the ball home. 

All these years later, it’s no less impressive. This was the only divine goal scored that day at Estadio Azteca. While Maradona’s breathtaking, otherworldly run and finish took just 10 seconds to complete, it will live in the annals of the sport forever.  

Goal of the Century

Goal of the Century
Maradona was unstoppable vs. England.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Brazil, Argentina most popular picks in World Cup Bracket Challenge. Enter now!
FIFA World Cup 2022

Brazil, Argentina most popular picks in World Cup Bracket Challenge. Enter now!

1 hour ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: The 'Hand of God'
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: The 'Hand of God'

1 hour ago
Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 2: Lionel Messi
FIFA World Cup 2022

Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 2: Lionel Messi

1 hour ago
Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 3: Karim Benzema
FIFA World Cup 2022

Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 3: Karim Benzema

1 hour ago
World Cup 2022 odds: Best title futures, long-shot bets to make now
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: Best title futures, long-shot bets to make now

12 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes