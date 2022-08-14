FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: La Cuauhtemiña's debut 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with The Cuauhtemiña's debut in 1998.

Few athletes in any sport have a move they invented named after them.

In basketball, there's the Shammgod dribble. In women's gymnastics, there's the Biles. Soccer has two: the (Antonín) Panenka penalty kick fake and "The Cuauhtemiña," which Mexican forward Cuauhtemoc Blanco debuted on the World Cup stage back at France ‘98.

The Cuauhtemiña: No. 98 | Most Memorable Moments in FIFA World Cup History Watch the No. 98 most memorable moment in the World Cup, with Cuauhtémoc Blanco's bunny hop for Mexico against South Korea in 1998.

The idea is as simple as it is silly, and when performed correctly, it's devastatingly effective. When boxed in by multiple defenders, usually near the sideline, Blanco would stop, squeeze the ball between his ankles and jump forward, thrusting both himself and the ball over opponents' outstretched legs and into the open space on the other side.

Mexican league foes knew the Cuauhtemiña could be coming at any time. But the South Korean defenders had never seen anything like it when Blanco bunny-hopped past Lee Min-sung and Lee Sang-yoon in the opener for both teams.

By the time the final whistle blew on El Tri's 3-1 win in Lyon, the entire soccer-playing world had a brand-new skill to perfect.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @ByDougMcIntyre .

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.