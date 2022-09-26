FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Michael Owen's solo goal vs. Argentina
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Michael Owen's solo goal vs. Argentina

1 hour ago

By Doug McIntyre
FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Michael Owen's wonder goal.

Things were going well enough for England. After about the worst possible start to their round of 16 match against Argentina at France ’98, a ninth minute penalty kick by star striker Alan Shearer had canceled out the one made just four minutes earlier by his Albiceleste counterpart, Gabriel Batistuta. The Three Lions had to be relieved that the scoreline was again all square.

Even the most optimistic England fans couldn’t have dreamed up what would happen next. Michael Owen even didn’t start the first two group stage games for Glenn Hoddle’s team, but there the 18-year-old forward was in the lineup for England’s most important World Cup match in eight years. Quarter of an hour into the contest in Saint-Étienne, Owen stole the show.

Owen collected a David Beckham pass in midfield and took off. He shrugged past and then accelerated away from Argentina defender José Chamot, then rounded another in Roberto Ayala. With only goalkeeper Carlos Roa left to beat, Owen stepped to his right and sent a blistering shot back across the body of the helpless backstop, the ball bulging the net inside the far post. It was one of the most spectacular solo goals in England’s history.

It wasn’t enough for the Three Lions to advance, though. Javier Zanetti equalized for Argentina before halftime, Beckham was red carded just after it, and the Albiceleste advanced to the quarterfinals on penalties.

Owen's wonder-strike

Owen's wonder-strike
In the 1998 FIFA World Cup, Michael Owen scored a beautiful goal for England in their match against Argentina.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Luis Suárez robs Ghana of history
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Luis Suárez robs Ghana of history

53 mins ago
USMNT vs. Saudi Arabia: All eyes on Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi
United States

USMNT vs. Saudi Arabia: All eyes on Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi

2 hours ago
World Cup 2022 uniform tracker: Photos of every kit we've seen
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 uniform tracker: Photos of every kit we've seen

11 hours ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Brazil make opening statement
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Brazil make opening statement

1 day ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Zaire time-waste for safety
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Zaire time-waste for safety

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes