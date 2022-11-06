FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: The birth of total football 43 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with the birth of Total Football.

Contrary to popular belief, the Netherlands didn't invent the concept of Total Football, the fluid tactical scheme in which any player can replace any other regardless of position if the situation calls for it within a game.

The Dutch do deserve the credit for bringing the idea to the masses at the 1974 World Cup, though. Oranje manager Rinus Michels was longtime proponent of the system. And he found the perfect disciple in star forward Johan Cruyff, a technical and tactical savant (he entered the tournament having won three straight Ballon d'Ors) whom Michels allowed to roam all over the field in search of the areas in which he could be the most dangerous.

Total Football took the Netherlands to their first World Cup final, with resounding wins over Argentina and holders Brazil along the way. Cruyff's dazzling run following a 15-pass sequence from the opening kickoff helped give the Dutch the early lead over West Germany in the decisive contest. As it turned out, Total Football wasn't full-proof; Cruyff was man-marked out the game, and the Germans won the World Cup on home soil.

