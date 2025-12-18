6 U.S. World Cup Hopefuls Who Could Transfer Clubs in January

Europe’s January transfer window swung open when the calendar flipped to 2026, and the incentive for players to find the perfect situation is high with the World Cup less than six months away.

Here are six U.S. World Cup hopefuls who could be on the move next month.

Tyler Adams

Fabrizio Romano laid it plain earlier this week: "Tyler Adams is an option for Manchester United in the January transfer window," soccer’s leading transactions reporter said. Why wouldn’t he be? Before suffering a suspected MCL sprain Monday in Bournemouth’s breathless 4-4 tie against the Red Devils, Adams was in the midst of a career season. Finally fully healthy after missing significant portions of the last three seasons because of injury, the midfield terrier is second in the Premier League in interceptions this season, trailing only Chelsea destroyer Moises Caicedo. That form has apparently attracted the attention of Man United manager Ruben Amorin, who is looking to bolster sixth-place United’s squad midseason. For all of United’s recent struggles, they remain among the biggest brands in sports. The prospect of helping them return to glory and Champions League play as soon as next season could be too hard for Adams to turn down.

Max Arfsten

Last summer, the Columbus Crew refused legitimate offers from Middlesbrough and Toulouse for the attack-leaning left back, who made his international debut in January and finished 2025 as the USMNT’s leading assist-getter. European suitors are sure to come knocking again next month. Natural left footers are always in demand, and Arfsten’s breakout debut year with the USMNT has opened doors even though the UC Davis product is relatively old at age 24. ‘Boro would be an ideal landing spot if the Premier League promotion candidate circles back on Arfsten, whose former Crew and current U.S. teammate Aidan Morris is entrenched as one of manager Michael Carrick’s key men.

Sebastian Berhalter

Berhalter’s spectacular goal against Uruguay in the Americans' final match of 2025 has him on the brink of a World Cup trip in 2026. Then again, the central midfielder mans the deepest position in coach Mauricio Pochettino’s squad. He’s entering the final year of his contract with Concacaf and MLS Cup runners-up Vancouver Whitecaps and hasn’t yet inked an extension. An Irish passport means he wouldn’t count as a non-European Union player on the continent, and a successful overseas move might just cement his place on Poch’s roster. If he goes, the Netherlands could be an ideal fit for the technical but undersized 24-year-old.

Alex Freeman

Long before he scored his first two international goals against Uruguay, European scouts were salivating over the 6-foot-3 right back’s all-world athleticism. But the son of Super Bowl winner Antonio Freeman also demonstrated in 2025 a soaring soccer IQ and the mentality of a seasoned pro; the 21-year-old improved on an almost game-by-game basis for Orlando City in MLS and for the USMNT this year, his first as a regular with both. He’s expected to draw Premier League interest in January. Does he make the leap then or after what could be a star-making World Cup? "He didn’t sound in a rush to leave the Lions when I asked him in November. "I’m happy in Orlando right now," Freeman told me. "We’ll see what happens."

Diego Luna

After a stellar 2025 for the national team plus four seasons and 100 MLS games for Real Salt Lake, Luna, 22, is desperate to test himself overseas. He’ll surely have the chance after leading the USMNT in games played this year, with 17. And he’s willing to take it — provided it’s the right fit.

"What would be the best bet for me to get in a position to be on that World Cup squad?" Luna said when I asked what would drive his decision. "Is it the right timing? The right money? The right move for the family? Obviously, the biggest thing is playing time, whether it's MLS or somewhere in Europe."

Josh Sargent

Although the veteran striker turned down a return to the German Bundesliga last summer to stay with Norwich City in England’s second tier, circumstances have changed for Sargent. The Canaries are a mess less than a year after nearly securing promotion to the Prem, and the goals have dried up for the 25-year-old as a result. A change of scenery could revitalize Sargent, who multiple reports have on the radar of top flight West Ham’s January shopping list, and give him the platform to make one final push for a spot on the U.S. World Cup squad.