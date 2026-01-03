No Lionel Messi Reunion for Neymar as Santos Star Signs New Contract

Neymar has reportedly ended the speculation linking him with a move to Inter Miami or a return to Europe by agreeing a new contract with Santos. The veteran Brazilian superstar, who retraced steps to his roots in January 2025, is poised to sign fresh terms that will take him through the 2026 World Cup finals and to the end of another calendar year.

Neymar contract: When new deal at Santos will expire

According to Globo Esporte, Neymar has a deal in place with Santos that will keep him at Vila Belmiro until December 31, 2026. It had appeared at one stage as though the 33-year-old playmaker was destined to take on a new challenge after hitting free agency.

He is, however, currently working through another rehabilitation programme, having undergone knee surgery, and is happy to remain in familiar surroundings that keep him close to family and friends.

Lucrative deal: How much Neymar costs Santos

While Santos are understandably delighted to see their talismanic captain commit to a new deal, Globo reports on how he costs the club the same amount per month as "four or five regular players". He also has an image rights contract with NR Sports that tops up his pay packet.

Neymar has agreed to stay put after ending the 2025 season in style, as he helped to steer Santos away from relegation danger. After returning from a hamstring problem in November, he hit five goals across seven games - including a hat-trick against Juventude.

Questions were asked on a regular basis of whether the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward would look for a fresh start in what is a World Cup year. He needs to be playing regularly in order to make Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for another major tournament.

World Cup quest: Will Neymar make Brazil's squad?

Neymar, who is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals to his name through 128 caps, has not represented his country since suffering knee ligament damage in September 2023. He has, however, vowed to be ready for another shot at global glory.

He told reporters recently: "We will do everything possible, even the impossible, to bring this World Cup back to Brazil." He went on to say of aiding that quest: "If we reach the final, I promise to score."

Ex-PSG, AC Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid boss Ancelotti has left the door open for Neymar to earn an international recall, but has spoken on a regular basis of how sentiment will not be allowed to impact his selections.

It has been made clear to Neymar that he will have to earn his place. Italian tactician Ancelotti has said: "We talk about Neymar, we have to talk about other players. We have to think about Brazil, which can be with Neymar or without Neymar, with other players or without other players.

"The definitive list we will make after the FIFA date in March. I understand very well that people are very interested in Neymar. I want to clarify that we are in December, the World Cup is in June, I will choose the team that will go to the World Cup in May. If Neymar deserves to be, if he is well, better than someone else, he will play in the World Cup. I don't owe anyone a debt."

No MSN reunion: Neymar not joining Messi & Suarez in MLS

Neymar has much to prove as he has missed a total of 89 games since moving to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in 2023. An unfortunate ACL injury led to his lucrative contract in the Middle East being terminated, while more fitness issues have been endured back home at Santos.

He has undergone another operation on his left knee and is said to be working with renowned Brazilian physiotherapist Eduardo Santos - a man who has been dubbed ‘Dr Miracle’ after previously helping the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Matheus Cunha to make speedy recoveries from serious knee problems.

In committing to that plan, Neymar - who had been linked with teams in Italy and the English Premier League - has ruled out a reunion with ex-Barcelona team-mates Messi and Luis Suarez at MLS Cup winners Inter Miami.

It had been suggested that their fabled ‘MSN’ strike force could be reformed in the United States, but any move to South Florida has been delayed indefinitely. Neymar does, however, have plenty to play for across the next 12 months.