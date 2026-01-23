Real Madrid Manager Addresses Vinicius Jr.'s Future Amid Saudi Links: 'It’s Not Up To Me'

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa has confessed that the club's ongoing contract standoff with Vinicius Junior is completely out of his hands, despite expressing his desperate hope that the Brazilian superstar remains at the Bernabeu. The future of the Ballon d'Or contender remains uncertain, with the forward's representatives currently in the capital, yet fresh speculation over a lucrative exit refuses to disappear.

Arbeloa hoping for resolution in contract standoff

The Madrid boss has found himself immediately thrust into the centre of one of European football’s most delicate sagas. Vinicius has seen his contract renewal talks frozen since last summer, a situation that has cast a long shadow over the season. While reports suggest the Brazilian’s stance has softened following the departure of former manager Xabi Alonso, no official progress has been made, leaving the door ajar for speculation regarding interest from the Saudi Pro League to resurface.

When pressed on whether he could influence the situation, Arbeloa offered a candid admission of his limitations. The former full-back made it clear that while his desire is to keep the winger, the negotiations are being handled far above his pay grade.

"It’s not up to me, it’s a matter for the club and the player," Arbeloa told the press, distancing himself from the boardroom politics. However, he did not hide his admiration for the player, adding: "Of course, I hope he continues to make history here."

Manager shuts down transfer speculation with academy vow

Beyond the future of his star forward, Arbeloa also faced questions regarding potential reinforcements for the wider squad. With Real Madrid enduring a turbulent season that led to Alonso’s exit, many have pointed to a lack of depth as a critical issue. However, Arbeloa steadfastly refused to demand new signings publicly, instead adopting an approach that relies heavily on the club's internal resources.

When asked if the squad needed strengthening in the transfer market, Arbeloa deflected, pointing instead to the famous 'La Fabrica' academy. "I have an extraordinary squad," he insisted. "If anything is lacking, we have a great youth academy, as has always been the case in Real Madrid’s history."

When pushed for a second time on whether he had requested backing from the board, Arbeloa shut down the line of questioning entirely. "I think it’s not a question that’s related to me, but I repeat, I believe I have an extraordinary squad." It was a clear signal that the new boss intends to work with the tools at his disposal rather than looking for external solutions.

Defending the viral Champions League trophy moment

Arbeloa’s first few days in the hot seat have not only been defined by tactical questions but also by social media scrutiny. Footage of the manager arriving for his first game at the Bernabeu went viral after he was filmed pausing reverently in front of the club’s cabinet of Champions League trophies. The moment was mocked by rival fans and described as meme-fodder in the Spanish press, with critics suggesting it was a performative gesture.

Arbeloa, however, offered a robust defence of his actions, citing the weight of the club’s heritage and drawing a comparison to a managerial legend.

"At that particular moment, I felt the history of Real Madrid," he explained. "The other day I saw [Carlo] Ancelotti also put up a photo from that same area. If he stops there, it’s impossible for me not to stop as well."

Dismissing the mockery, he added: "With respect to the criticism, I’m concentrated on what I have to do, on my job and helping the players."

Uncertainty remains despite improved mood

While Arbeloa is focused on the job at hand, the narrative surrounding Vinicius continues to dominate the background noise at Valdebebas. The report that Vinicius is again open to renewing his deal now that Alonso has departed offers a glimmer of hope for Madrid.

However, until pen is put to paper, the silence from the negotiations serves only to fuel the rumour mill. With Saudi Arabian clubs known to be monitoring the situation of Europe’s elite stars, Real Madrid are under pressure to lock down their most valuable asset.