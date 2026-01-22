Ronaldo, Kane ... Lewandowski? Barcelona Star Now Part Of Exclusive Goal Club

Robert Lewandowski has joined Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane and Neymar in an exclusive goal club. The prolific Polish striker was back on target for Barcelona in their Champions League clash with Slavia Prague. He actually found the net at both ends of the field in that contest, with his effort at the right end seeing him reach 20 in elite European competition for Barca.

Lewandowski joins Ronaldo & Kane in Champions League club

Lewandowski is in elite company when it comes to achieving that feat, with only some of the very best having managed to reach that milestone. The veteran frontman moved to Catalunya in 2022 having registered 69 continental goals for German giants Bayern Munich.

He has now passed 20 for Barca, with double figures being reached in European action last season. His latest strike came in a battling 4-2 victory over Slavia Prague that saw an own goal recorded before putting the seal on a hard-fought win.

Only three other players have posted 20-plus Champions League goals for two different clubs. Unsurprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo was the first to enter the history books having been a prolific presence for Manchester United and Real Madrid. England captain Kane has hit the same mark across spells with Tottenham and Bayern Munich, while Neymar achieved it with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Lewandowski nets in 15h consecutive Champions League campaign

Lewandowski has now joined that pack, while also ensuring that he has scored in a 15th consecutive Champions League campaign. Portuguese superstar Ronaldo managed 16 on that front, while Barcelona great Lionel Messi and ex-Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema set the benchmark at 18.

Lewandowski said after netting against Slavia, with his European account for 2025-26 being opened at the sixth time of asking: "Finally the first goal came. Hopefully it will get easier now."

A first Champions League goal was recorded by Lewandowski back in 2011, while on the books of Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund. Remarkable individual standards have been maintained since then.

He has reached 114 goals in UEFA competitions and remains third on the all-time list behind Messi (132) and Ronaldo (145). There will be opportunities for him to close further on a couple of GOATs.

Future questions: Move to MLS mooted

Questions are, however, being asked of how long he will be sticking around at Barcelona. Lewandowski’s contract is, at 37 years of age, running down towards free agency. Speculation continues to suggest that he is wanted by teams in the United States - as he mulls over a move to join Inter Miami talisman Messi in MLS.

Barca boss Hansi Flick has said when asked about the future of an iconic No.9: "I don’t know where Robert Lewandowski will be next season. I’m really happy with him, but I am honest too. I spoke with him. We’ll see what happens and we’ll decide at the end of the season."

The man himself has been playing cards close to his chest, saying in December 2025: "I still have time to make a decision. Right now, I don’t know where I want to play. There’s no need to think about it yet. I don’t know which direction to take, but I don’t have any pressure."

He has gone on to say, with an extension to his terms at Camp Nou still possible: "I am not talking to the coach about interested clubs. It’s not about cutting my salary in half. A lot depends on the club’s plan and what I want."

Lewandowski contract: Extension or fresh start as a free agent?

Recent reports have claimed that Barcelona are "open" to the idea of keeping Lewandowski around for another 12 months. That is because they have no suitable replacement lined up. Ferran Torres has often led the line for them this season, but competition for places is required - allowing Flick to shuffle his pack while challenging for major honours on multiple fronts.

It has been suggested that the Blaugrana hold interest in ex-Tottenham frontman Kane, who has exit clauses in his contract at Bayern. He stepped into Lewandowski’s shoes when heading to the Allianz Arena, and could do so again if a switch to Camp Nou is agreed.