Could Cristiano Ronaldo Retire After Potential New Contract Through 2027?

A retirement plan for Cristiano Ronaldo has been teased as Saudi Pro League officials reportedly line up 50 big-name players to join CR7 in the Middle East before the day comes for him to hang up his boots. More high-profile additions, such as Mohamed Salah and Bruno Fernandes, will help the division to retain interest heading towards the 2034 World Cup.

Recruitment drive: Ambitious plans for Saudi Pro League

According to talkSPORT, "dealmakers are targeting 50 peak-age foreign signings this summer." It is expected that efforts to complete a flurry of notable deals will be stepped up once the 2026 World Cup has been completed.

While focusing on the acquisition of players that can spend several years in the Saudi Pro League, "a handful of older stars are also on the shortlist". Liverpool superstar Salah, Manchester United captain Fernandes, Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior and Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski are all being targeted.

Top targets: Salah & Fernandes on Saudi shortlist

It is claimed that Saudi officials have already made an "exploratory enquiry for Salah" following his outburst against Liverpool in December. Michael Emenalo, who is now sporting director of the top tier in Saudi Arabia, boasts a "long-standing relationship with Salah and will be one of the driving forces on the timing behind any formal move". Al-Ittihad saw a £150 million ($202m) bid for Salah rejected in 2023, but his situation has now changed and the reigning Premier League champions may soon be open to offers.

Al-Ittihad, who could lose Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante at the end of the season, are "one of three clubs considering a move for Manchester United captain Fernandes". The Portugal international has a "€60m release clause valid for non-Premier League clubs" in his deal at Old Trafford and has hinted at being ready for a new challenge.

Fernandes has revealed that United tried to sell him to Saudi suitors in 2025, with a contract worth £700,000-a-week reported to have been agreed, and he will reassess his options after this summer’s World Cup finals.

The Portuguese midfielder’s current team-mate, Casemiro, is also a "long-standing target" for Saudi outfits. It has been revealed that the veteran Brazilian will be severing ties with United as a free agent this summer.

"Several other Premier League names are also under consideration", according to talkSPORT. They include Aston Villa duo Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana and Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli. Al-Nassr are considered to be a "genuine contender" for Brazil international Martinelli - with the Gunners ready to draft in reinforcements on their left flank.

Transfer warchest: Huge funds available for Vinicius & Co

Outside of England and Real Madrid superstar Vinicius will be targeted this summer, with Al-Ahli set to be "given significant central funding to try and pull off a deal". The South American has put contract extension talks in the Spanish capital on hold. It is claimed that "conversations between Vini Jr’s agency, Roc Nation Sports, and senior Saudi officials are ongoing and date back over a year".

Sources have told talkSPORT that "Saudi has been given some private encouragement that a transfer is possible" for Vinicius, while experienced Barcelona striker Lewandowski, who is now 37 years of age, also has offers to consider from the Middle East.

All of this is being made possible as "a strategic shift has taken place within Saudi with clubs encouraged to use central funds of up to €2 billion per season on younger players". It is reported that said funds are "allocated to clubs based on an assessment of their needs and is not split equally", while it "must be used on transfer fees, agent commissions and wages".

Ronaldo retirement date: GOAT working on contract until 2027

The Saudi Pro League is taking action at this stage as Portuguese GOAT Ronaldo is "likely to leave Al Nassr in the summer of 2027." It is suggested that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner "could potentially retire from football" at that point.

Even if a one-year extension is put in place, taking CR7 beyond the age of 43, "plans are being put in place to try and prevent a sharp decline in global interest when the ex-United attacker eventually departs". The option of keeping Ronaldo around as an owner, "increasing the 15 percent equity stake he currently has in Al-Nassr", is also being considered.