No World Cup For Grealish? Everton Rules Out England Winger For At Least Two Months

Everton have announced Jack Grealish has suffered a stress fracture to his foot, which could reportedly sideline the winger for around two months. The 30-year-old joined the Toffees on a season-long loan from Manchester City at the start of the season in the hope of earning more regular game time. However, this latest injury has put his dreams of being named in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup in jeopardy.

Grealish impressing during much-needed Everton loan

Grealish had cut a lonely figure during his final few months at Manchester City, having spent a number of afternoons and evenings sat on the bench while manager Pep Guardiola favoured other options. His future was the topic of much discussion, especially during a season where City struggled greatly for consistency while he went unused.

His loan to Everton was seen as a much-needed opportunity to start afresh. The former Aston Villa forward made a good impression in the first half of the season, contributing two goals and six assists in his 20 Premier League matches so far, helping the Toffees up to tenth.

Everton confirm England star has suffered stress fracture in foot

However, things have turned sour in the past week or so. Reports emerged claiming Grealish faces months out with a foot issue and that blow has now been confirmed by his manager.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Everton's clash with Leeds United on Monday night, Moyes said: "It's not for me to give the timescales and we've not had it yet but he's got a stress fracture in his foot – that's all I can tell you.

"It's a big blow because he's been hugely important to us since the start of the season. He's played a big part in the team. Look, we've had a few injuries, but this is a big blow to us."

On how Grealish will recover during rehabilitation, Moyes added: "We're in close contact with [parent club] Manchester City, so we'll see how it works as we go along and we get more decisions from the specialist."

Grealish's World Cup hopes hanging in the balance

The injury is a significant setback for Grealish, who had been impressing under Moyes, with Everton picking up points regularly to put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone. It also puts his chances of making England's World Cup squad at serious risk.

The 39-time capped Three Lions international is yet to be used by Thomas Tuchel, with his last appearance for his nation coming in a 3-1 Nations League win over Finland back in October 2024, when he scored his side's opening goal of the night during Lee Carsley's reign as interim manager. Since then, the likes of Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon, Eberechi Eze and Jarrod Bowen have all been favoured over him by Tuchel.

Given he has not played under the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss and is now injured, Grealish almost certainly won't be included in the squad for the March friendlies against Uruguay and Japan. He would also have to perform incredibly well once he returns, with only a small chunk of the season likely left to be played, in order to book his seat on the plane to North America in the summer.

Everton boosted by returning AFCON winners

While Grealish's absence for the foreseeable future is an undoubted blow, Moyes has been boosted by the return of Africa Cup of Nations-winning duo Idrissa Gana Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye, who have been on international duty since mid-December.

Key first-team pair Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jarrad Branthwaite are also back in training after recovering from injuries alongside Charly Alcaraz, with Moyes adding: "Jarrad Branthwaite and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are back training. But Kiernan is just back in. Charly Alcaraz is back in training as well, so they're certainly getting much closer to it, that's for sure."

Everton are in action on Monday night when they host Leeds and are in decent form, picking up eight points from their last five league games. They were victorious last time out, earning a battling 1-0 win away at Aston Villa.