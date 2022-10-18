FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Müller seals second title for Germany
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Müller seals second title for Germany

1 hour ago

By Doug McIntyre
FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Gerd Müller's final goal for Germany.

Gerd Müller scored an astonishing 68 goals in just 62 games for the German national team. One of them stands out above the rest.

At the 1974 World Cup on home soil, Müller's strike in the final against the arch rival Netherlands was enough to hand the Germans their second title. Not only was it the most important goal he ever netted for his country, it was also the ultimate mic-drop moment. Müller retired from international play after the tournament, supposedly because German soccer officials refused to allow the players' wives to attend the post-match celebrations.

Müller's scoring prowess would not soon be forgotten. Despite playing in just two World Cups, he held the record for most goals for 32 years following his most famous strike.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

