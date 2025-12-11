USA's Pre-World Cup Schedule: Belgium, Portugal in March; Senegal, Germany in June
The United States men's national team will play Senegal in a friendly on May 31 at Charlotte, North Carolina, in the Americans' next-to-last game before their World Cup opener.
The U.S. has four games remaining before co-hosting the World Cup with Mexico and Canada. The 14th-ranked Americans play No. 8 Belgium on March 28 and sixth-ranked Portugal three days later, both at Atlanta. After meeting 19th-ranked Senegal, the U.S. faces No. 9 Germany on June 6 at Chicago.
This will be the first meeting between the Americans and Senegal. The U.S. Soccer Federation announced the Senegal match on Thursday.
At the World Cup, the U.S. opens Group D against No. 39 Paraguay on June 12 at Inglewood, California, faces 26th-ranked Australia seven days later at Seattle and closes the group stage back in Inglewood on June 25 against the winner of playoffs among Türkiye (No. 25), Slovakia (45), Romania (47) and Kosovo (80).
Senegal starts Group I against No. 3 France on June 16 and 29th-ranked Norway six days later, both in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Lions of Teranga finish the first round on June 26 in Toronto against Bolivia (76), Iraq (58) or Suriname (123).
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2026 World Cup Locations: Games, Schedule for All 16 Cities
2026 World Cup Draw Results: Ranking All 12 Groups From Easiest To Toughest
2026 World Cup Schedule: All Games, Dates, Times, Matchups
-
2026 World Cup Matches in San Francisco Bay Area: Start Times, Dates, Locations
Mexico World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
Colombia World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
-
Germany World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
Scotland World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
Portugal World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
-
2026 World Cup Locations: Games, Schedule for All 16 Cities
2026 World Cup Draw Results: Ranking All 12 Groups From Easiest To Toughest
2026 World Cup Schedule: All Games, Dates, Times, Matchups
-
2026 World Cup Matches in San Francisco Bay Area: Start Times, Dates, Locations
Mexico World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
Colombia World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
-
Germany World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
Scotland World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
Portugal World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times