FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Roger Milla turns back clock

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Roger Milla's moment.

Cameroon forward Roger Milla was two years into his retirement from international soccer when the phone rang. It was Paul Biya, the president of the Central African country, calling to ask if Milla would come back and play for the Indomitable Lions at the 1990 World Cup. Milla agreed, then went on to become — at the age of 38 — both the oldest player in tournament history and a global superstar because of his exploits in Italy.

Milla had both goals in a group stage win over Romania, helping Cameroon win a group that also contained defending champion Argentina. He scored two more, in extra time, in the round of 16 victory over Colombia, a triumph that made Cameroon the first African country to reach a quarterfinal. After each of his four strikes he ran to the corner flag and performed a dance, a celebration that became one of the lasting images of Italia ‘90 and one that has been copied by countless players at every level over the three-plus decades since.

The Indomitable Lions’ magical run came to an end when England eliminated them in extra time, but Milla wasn’t done yet. He stuck around long enough to play at USA 1994, netting his final World Cup goal at 42 — a record that stands to this day.

It's Roger Milla Time Roger Milla had a memorable World Cup for Cameroon in 1990.

