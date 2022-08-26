World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Italy's historic back-to-back

FIFA World Cup 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022

2 hours ago

By Doug McIntyre
FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Italy's back-to-back titles.

When the Azzurri claimed their second straight World Cup title in Paris in 1938, they couldn’t have known how rare the feat would turn out to be.

After all, that year’s tournament — the last one played before a 12 hiatus caused by World War II — was only the third World Cup ever contested.

Italy becomes first back-to-back World Cup winner

Italy won the World Cup in 1934 and 1938.

Eighty-four years later, just one other nation has repeated: the Pelé-led Brazil teams of 1958 and ‘62. Some have tried to disparage Italy’s achievement over the decades, arguing that Vittorio Pozzo’s team benefited from just one South American team (the Brazilians) participating; other European powers (England, Spain) also sitting out; or from playing consecutive World Cups on their home continent (the 1934 final was in Rome).

They can say what they want — Italy will still always be the first.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.



 

