FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Ronaldo returns for 1998 Final
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Ronaldo returns for 1998 Final

just in

By Doug McIntyre
FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Ronaldo's 1998 controversy.

Ronaldo Nazário was both the best and the most famous player on the planet heading into the 1998 World Cup in France; an unstoppable, supernatural goalscorer and the undisputed face — thanks in large part to a global Nike marketing campaign — of the Brazilian team hoping to defend the title it won at USA ‘94.

Up until the final in Paris against the host Les Bleus, everything was going according to script. Ronaldo had four goals in six games for the Seleção, who were back in the championship match and potentially 90 minutes away from a record fifth World Cup title. 

Then just hours before kickoff, Ronaldo suffered a seizure at Brazil’s hotel. He was taken to a local hospital, and manager Mario Zagallo replaced the striker in his lineup, convinced that he wouldn’t be able to play. But the medical tests done on Ronaldo — who claimed to have no memory of the incident — came back normal. He insisted that he felt fine and wanted to play. Zagallo tweaked his starting XI again, putting the reigning Ballon d"Or winner back in.

Ronaldo’s teammates were clearly rattled by what had happened, though, and he was a shadow of his usual self in the game, which Brazil lost 3-0. The cause of Ronaldo’s seizure remains a mystery.

The Mystery of Ronaldo

The Mystery of Ronaldo
Ronaldo had a health scare before the 1998 World Cup Final.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 31: Bernardo Silva
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 31: Bernardo Silva

2 days ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: England robbed of Frank Lampard goal
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: England robbed of Frank Lampard goal

2 days ago
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 32: Gavi
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 32: Gavi

3 days ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: The fantastic France-Croatia Final
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: The fantastic France-Croatia Final

3 days ago
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 33: Lisandro Martinez
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 33: Lisandro Martinez

4 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes