FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Belgium battle back vs. Japan
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Belgium battle back vs. Japan

1 hour ago

By Doug McIntyre
FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Belgium's comeback win vs. Japan.

The Belgians entered the 2018 World Cup as one of the favorites. Boasting an absurdly talented squad led by in-their prime global stars such as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard, and Romelu Lukaku, they were destined for a deep run — at the very least.

Somebody forgot to tell Japan. With less than 40 minutes left to play in the round of 16 meeting between the teams, the Blue Samurai were leading 2-0.

Implausibly, Belgium — which had just topped a first round group containing England — were on the brink of elimination in their opening match of the knockout stage. Seventeen excruciating minutes elapsed before the Red Devils got on the scoreboard, but the equalizer — by Marouane Fellaini —arrived soon after. Still, extra time loomed as the match entered the fourth minute of stoppage time. But Nacer Chadli scored a last gasp winner, and Belgium advanced all the way to the semis, where they'd lose to eventual champion France.

Red Devils rally

Red Devils rally
In 2018, Belgium completed a miraculous comeback win against Japan.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
World Cup: 101 most memorable tournament moments
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup: 101 most memorable tournament moments

1 hour ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Argentina's tactics backfire
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Argentina's tactics backfire

1 day ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: France flames out
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: France flames out

1 day ago
Alexi Lalas ranks 5 greatest USMNT kits of all time
United States

Alexi Lalas ranks 5 greatest USMNT kits of all time

2 days ago
Why Nike isn't worried about reaction to new USMNT World Cup kits
United States

Why Nike isn't worried about reaction to new USMNT World Cup kits

3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes