FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Dos a Cero
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Dos a Cero

38 mins ago

By Doug McIntyre
FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with "Dos a Cero."

The United States had stunned Portugal — one of the pre tournament favorites — in their 2002 opener. They’d tied co-host South Korea in their second group stage game. Yet here they were on the brink of elimination, down 3-1 to Poland late in their third before the Koreans gave them a gift by Portuguese out and sending the US on to the knockout stage. 

The Americans got another gift in the round of 16: a date with neighbor and chief rival Mexico.

It wasn’t that El Tri was weak; Javier Aguirre’ team had surprised most observers by topping a group that contained three time champion Italy. (The Azzurri would win a fourth title four years later.) 

Mexico was a familiar foe, though. And the U.S. had beaten them before – including a 2-0 win in 2001 to open the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. Brian McBride gave the Stars and Stripes an early lead, and Landon Donovan – later named the tournament’s best young player — put El Tri away with a later second half header.

The U.S. would torment Mexico by the same "dos a cero" score line often over the next two decades, including in qualifying for the 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2022 World Cups. But the one that eliminated their arch nemesis on the global stage remains the mother of them all.

The Origins of Dos a Cero

The Origins of Dos a Cero
The first iteration of "Dos a Cero" was the most memorable for the USMNT.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre..

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 37: Christopher Nkunku
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 37: Christopher Nkunku

20 hours ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: The Saudi Maradona
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: The Saudi Maradona

21 hours ago
N'Golo Kanté expected to miss World Cup with hamstring injury
FIFA World Cup 2022

N'Golo Kanté expected to miss World Cup with hamstring injury

1 day ago
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 38: Kingsley Coman
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 38: Kingsley Coman

1 day ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Uruguay win the first World Cup
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Uruguay win the first World Cup

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes