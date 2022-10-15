FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Dos a Cero 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with "Dos a Cero."

The United States had stunned Portugal — one of the pre tournament favorites — in their 2002 opener. They’d tied co-host South Korea in their second group stage game. Yet here they were on the brink of elimination, down 3-1 to Poland late in their third before the Koreans gave them a gift by Portuguese out and sending the US on to the knockout stage.

The Americans got another gift in the round of 16: a date with neighbor and chief rival Mexico.

It wasn’t that El Tri was weak; Javier Aguirre’ team had surprised most observers by topping a group that contained three time champion Italy. (The Azzurri would win a fourth title four years later.)

Mexico was a familiar foe, though. And the U.S. had beaten them before – including a 2-0 win in 2001 to open the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. Brian McBride gave the Stars and Stripes an early lead, and Landon Donovan – later named the tournament’s best young player — put El Tri away with a later second half header.

The U.S. would torment Mexico by the same "dos a cero" score line often over the next two decades, including in qualifying for the 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2022 World Cups. But the one that eliminated their arch nemesis on the global stage remains the mother of them all.

The Origins of Dos a Cero The first iteration of "Dos a Cero" was the most memorable for the USMNT.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men's and women's national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups.

