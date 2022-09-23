FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Maradona's inglorious goodbye
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Maradona's inglorious goodbye

1 hour ago

By Doug McIntyre
FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Maradona's unceremonious World Cup farewell.

The 1994 World Cup in the United States was supposed to provide the stage for one of the greatest players of all time, Argentina’s Diego Maradona, to have a fitting swansong.

It was to be the  fourth and final trip to the planet’s greatest sporting event for Maradona, then 33. After almost single-handedly — literally — leading the Albiceleste to the 1986 title in Mexico and then to a runner-up finish four years later in Italy, he and all of Argentina had dreams of going out on top. 

Instead, those dreams turned into a nightmare. It started out well enough. Maradona scored a beautiful capper in a 4-0 rout of Greece in the group stage opener. But after a 2-1 win over Nigeria in their second game, FIFA announced that Maradona had been kicked out of the tournament after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs. He never played for his country again — a shameful end to one of the greatest international careers of all time.

Maradona sent packing

Maradona sent packing
It was supposed to be Diego Maradona's redemption tour, but he was booted from the world cup for PEDs.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
3 takeaways from USMNT's worrying loss to Japan
United States

3 takeaways from USMNT's worrying loss to Japan

12 hours ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Garrincha's dominant tournament
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Garrincha's dominant tournament

1 day ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Maxi's magical volley
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Maxi's magical volley

1 day ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: France, Brazil go to penalties
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: France, Brazil go to penalties

3 days ago
USMNT Stock Watch: Is there still hope for Jordan Pefok?
United States

USMNT Stock Watch: Is there still hope for Jordan Pefok?

3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes