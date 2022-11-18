FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Pelé's legend begins
1 hour ago
Doug McIntyre
Soccer Journalist

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Pelé's arrival.

Pelé was the youngest player in the history of the World Cup when he made his delayed tournament debut for Brazil at the 1958 event. Soon he’d show exactly why coach Vicente Feola included the injured 17-year-old prodigy on his roster.

Slowed by a knee problem upon his arrival in Sweden, Pelé recovered enough to start in his country’s third match, in which he registered an assist in a win over the Soviet Union. After that, he exploded. He scored the only goal in a quarterfinal win over Wales, then recorded a natural hat trick in a 5-2 semifinal win over France. In the final against the hosts in Stockholm, Pelé scored two more times, including an astonishing solo effort where he coolly lobbed the ball over a helpless Swedish defender’s head before slotting it home. It is still one of the most jaw-dropping goals in World Cup history, one that helped the Seleção secure the first of their record five World Cup crowns.

Afterward, footage of Pelé weeping with joy went viral across the globe before anyone knew what that meant. Pelé would soon be a global superstar, the first Black athlete to become a household name around the world. He’d go on to win two more world titles for his country, and he remains the only player in the history of the World Cup to hoist the trophy three times.

Pelé became a global icon at the 1958 World Cup.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

