World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Negrete's sensational scissor kick

55 mins ago

By Doug McIntyre
FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Manuel Negrete’s worldie vs. Bulgaria.

If we were compiling a list of the best World Cup goals rather than most memorable moments, Manuel Negrete’s spectacular scissor kick strike for host Mexico in 1986 would be right near the top.

With 114,580 spectators packed into Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, Negrete played a slick give-and-go with teammate Javier Aguirre 34 minutes into El Tri’s round of 16 match against Bulgaria. Aguirre volleyed Negrete’s pass back to him with one touch, and without letting the ball bounce, Negrete launched himself sideways into the air and blasted it past visiting keeper Borislav Mikhailov while still parallel to the ground.

Mexico rolled to a 2-0 win after that, advancing to the quarterfinals for only the second time. El Tri hasn’t been back since, much to the dismay of their supporters. But Negrete’s unforgettable goal lives on: In 2018, FIFA announced that fans from around the globe had voted it the greatest World Cup goal.

Mexico's Manuel Negrete scored an unbelievable scissor kick against Bulgaria in the 1986 FIFA World Cup.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

