World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Germany upsets Hungary

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Germany's upset vs. Hungary.

Yes, you read that right. Hard as it is to believe all these years later, four-time World Cup champion Germany — the second most successful team in tournament history, along with Italy — was a heavy underdog against Hungary in the final in Switzerland in 1954.

The Hungarians were the pre-World Cup favorites. They were led by Ferenc Puskás, widely considered the world's best player, and striker Sándor Kocsis, who had 11 goals in five games heading into the decisive match. They had already beaten the Germans 8-3 in the first round.

After rolling past Brazil and then defending champ Uruguay to reach the finale with a 25-7 goal differential, Hungary's first World Cup win seemed inevitable. The so-called Golden Team was composed of full-time professionals and hadn't lost in more than 30 matches, a span of over four years. Meanwhile, Germany was far from the perennial juggernaut they are today; in 1954, Die Mannschaft fielded a semi-pro squad dotted with amateurs.

Predictably, Hungary was up 2-0 after just eight minutes. But the Germans came roaring back to equalize in short order, then won the match on Helmut Rahn's second of the game in the 84th minute. Die Mannschaft's triumph helped restore some national pride in Germany after the shame of World War II. But in Budapest, thousands of people poured into the streets to protest the result, which some believe hastened the Hungarian Revolution of 1956. Not only has the country not returned to a World Cup final, Hungary has participated in just six of the 17 since, never making it past the quarterfinals. They haven't qualified since 1986.

The Miracle Of Bern Germany upset Hungary 3-2 in the 1954 World Cup Final.

