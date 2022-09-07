World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Robin Van Persie's diving header

FIFA World Cup 2022
By Doug McIntyre
FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Robin Van Persie's flying header.

Surely the Netherlands were out for revenge in their first game of the 2014 World Cup.

In the final four years earlier in South Africa, an extra time goal by Andres Iniesta gave Spain their first title and relegated the Dutch to yet another loss with the trophy on the line. Added to their back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 1970s, the defeat left the Oranje 0-3 in the championship match on the biggest stage.

Spain entered Brazil 2014 as the favorite, and things appeared to be going to script when Xabi Alonso gave them a first half lead from the penalty spot. Then everything changed just before halftime. As Dutch midfielder Mark van Bommel collected a pass near the sideline, he spotted forward Robin van Persie — who’d also played all 120 minutes of the 2010 finale — making a run forward.

Van Bommel lofted a cross behind the defense and into the box that appeared to be beyond Van Persie’s reach, but the veteran striker flung his body forward into the air and met the pass with his head parallel to his feet, nodding the ball over keeper Iker Casillas.

Robin Van Persie's header helped Netherlands defeat Spain.

It was one of the most spectacular goals in World Cup history. And it completely changed the momentum of not just that contest, but the entire tournament for both countries: The Netherlands would score four more times in the second half to rout the champs 5-1, the start of a run that ended with a bronze medal.

Spain, meantime, never recovered, failing to survive the group stage.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

