World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: South Korea's controversial win vs. Italy

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with South Korea's controversial win vs. Italy.

The benefits of home-field advantage are given for any World Cup host. South Korea’s bordered on the absurd in their Round of 16 meeting with Italy in 2002.

The Azzurri might have known it wouldn’t be their night when the Koreans were awarded a phantom penalty just three minutes in. The effort was saved by Gianluigi Buffon, the last bit of good fortune they’d get.

With VAR still 16 years away, Italy had two apparent goals — including one in extra time — controversially ruled offside. They also saw maestro Francesco Totti shown a second yellow card by Ecuadoran referee during the additional half-hour for diving; replays suggested it should’ve been a foul and a potentially match-deciding penalty instead.

Italy just couldn’t beat both the host and the officiating; Ahn Jung-hwan’s Golden Goal for South Koreans mercifully ended the contest with just three minutes left.

