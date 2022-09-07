FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Rivaldo's infamous dive 10 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Rivaldo's obvious dive.

Soccer was still a curiosity to millions of Americans back in 2002, and many of those skeptical stateside viewers had their worst prejudices about the planet’s most popular sport reinforced by Brazilian forward Rivaldo in what might be the most shameful example of play-acting in World Cup history.

During a group stage match in Korea/Japan, Turkey’s Hakan Ünsal, annoyed that Rivaldo was taking his sweet time preparing to take a corner kick, booted the ball off the Brazilian’s legs. Rivaldo collapsed like an imploded stadium and began rolling on the turf holding not his thigh but his face — which the replays beamed live across the globe showed the ball missed by three feet — and Ünsal was shown a red card.

In an era before social media, the video went viral across the United States, shown over and over on sports and news and late-night shows alike. The U.S. men's team’s unlikely run to the quarterfinals eventually changed the water cooler conversation about the tournament back home, and Rivaldo was fined (but not suspended) by FIFA. The punishment for bringing the game into disrepute was too light, some argued, and Rivaldo went on to help Brazil hoist the trophy for a record fifth time.

He didn’t get away completely unscathed by the incident, though. To this day it’s what Rivaldo, a former Ballon d’Or winner, is best remembered for.

Rivaldo's acting results in red card Brazil's Rivaldo was seen flopping and received a costly red card.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

