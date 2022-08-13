FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Jurgen Klinsmann's fantastic flick 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Jurgen Klinsmann's unforgettable volley.

It was the element of surprise as much as the audacious execution.

Watching replay after replay, it's clear that the South Korean defenders didn't consider the possibility that German striker Jurgen Klinsmann, who four years earlier had helped his country win the World Cup for the third time, would turn what looked like a routine pass reception with his back to their goal into a one of the most memorable goals of USA ‘94 with one swivel of his hips.

With two Koreans behind him, Klinsmann doesn't appear to have anywhere to go when he shapes up to take Thomas Hassler's square ball along the grass at the scorching-hot Cotton Bowl in Dallas. But the man who 20 years later would coach the Americans at a World Cup knew what he was going to do.

With the outside of his right boot, Klinsmann flicked the spinning ball into the air and, with a roundhouse karate-style kick, volleyed it past Choi In-young and into the corner of the Taegeuk Warriors' net.

It was a stunning combination of skill and ingenuity.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

