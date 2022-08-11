FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Lionel Messi's stellar 2018 goal 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: With the 2022 FIFA World Cup now officially 101 days away, FOX Sports is counting down the 101 Most Memorable World Cup Moments. Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match in Qatar on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown begins with Lionel Messi's goal against Nigeria in 2018.

If Lionel Messi's first touch doesn't take your breath away, his second one does.

It's 13 minutes into Argentina's final group stage game in 2018, and with the Albiceleste coming off a 3-0 humiliation by Croatia five days earlier, they must beat Nigeria to reach the knockout stage.

The pressure on Messi has been building. The planet's greatest player is scoreless through two games. He needs to do something. Now.

Then in an instant, he does: Éver Banega delivers a long aerial pass behind Nigeria's defense that a streaking Messi settles with his left thigh. Before the ball hits the ground, he delicately nudges it right with the inside of his left foot, creating just enough space between him and Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo to set up his shot, which he duly blasts past keeper Francis Uzoho with his weaker right leg.

Lionel Messi's Miracle: No. 101 | Most Memorable Moments in FIFA World Cup History Starting off at No. 101 on the 101 most memorable moments in FIFA World Cup history, Jenny Taft breaks down Lionel Messi's goal for Argentina against Nigeria in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina went on to win the game and advance. And while they were eliminated by eventual champion France in the round of 16, Messi's sublime goal was perhaps the best of the tournament.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.