Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 7: Robert Lewandowski

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Robert Lewandowski

Country: Poland

Rank: 7

Rank in 2018: 5

Position: Striker

Age: 34

Holden's analysis: One of the best — if not the best — strikers on the planet. This is a guy that has scored goals everywhere he’s been in his career. At the international level, he doesn’t play at one of the big nations like Brazil or Argentina or France, but for Poland, he’s their absolute star.

Poland's Robert Lewandowski: No. 7 Robert Lewandowski is known for his finishing, aerial ability, strength and is No. 7 on Stu Holden's Top 50 players in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup.

