USA Stock Watch: Tillman Bolsters World Cup Chances; Sargent Hindered By Drama

Malik Tillman was the star of the show for a host of European-based U.S. men’s national team players after the first round of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League wrapped on Wednesday. It bodes well for securing a spot for the World Cup, but competition remains fierce to make Mauricio Pochettino's 26-man squad.

With the USA's late-March friendlies against European powers Belgium and Portugal in Atlanta now less than two months away, here’s how several of the top USA players have fared lately for their clubs:

Stock Up

Weston McKennie, Midfielder, Juventus

The rangy Texan’s career-best season continues for Juventus; although McKennie’s three-game scoring streak in the Champions League ended in a scoreless tie in Monaco on Wednesday with U.S. assistant Miguel D’Agostino in the house, he was singled out for praise by Juve manager Luciano Spalletti last weekend. On social media, McKennie’s father credited Spalletti for the 27-year-old’s sparkling form this season when posted: "Wes is the happiest I have seen him in quite some time. Coach has definitely been the difference!"

Brenden Aaronson, Midfielder/Forward, Leeds United

If there’s an American in better form than McKennie right now, it might be Aaronson. The 25-year-old attacker was named man of the match in Leeds’ last game, a 1-1 tie at Everton. He’s now made seven straight starts for Daniel Farke’s side, with three goals and an assist over that span. Pochettino's staff has noticed as chief assistant coach Jesus Perez attended Leeds’ 1-0 win over Fulham on Jan. 17.

Patrick Agyemang, Striker, Derby County

The towering striker continues to excel for Derby County in England’s second-tier Championship, with two goals (and a helper) in his last three league appearances. He now has eight goals in 25 games since arriving from Charlotte FC in August.

Noahkai Banks, Center-Back, Augsburg

Before missing Augsburg’s shocking win over German champs Bayern Munich last weekend because of yellow card accumulation, the 19-year-old Hawaii-born Banks started 13 consecutive Bundesliga games. Assuming he reclaims his place, Banks is in line for a March invite — at least — given the USA's dearth of center-back depth after Chris Richards and 38-year-old Tim Ream.

Johnny Cardoso, Midfielder, Atlético Madrid

Johnny Cardoso has a strong second half of the season for Atletico Madrid (Photo by Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Limited to just four appearances for Atlético Madrid in 2025 because of ankle and knee ailments, Cardoso has started the second half of the season strong. The 25-year-old defensive midfielder has made two consecutive La Liga starts, both of them shutout wins. The New Jersey native also went 90 minutes for the first time this season on Jan. 13 in Atleti’s 1-0 Copa del Rey win over Deportivo La Coruña.

Tim Weah, Forward/Wingback, Marseille

With a goal and an assist in Marseille’s last two Ligue 1 outings, Weah is rounding into form at just the right time. D’Agostino will travel to watch Weah at the Stade Velodrome on Saturday, when Marseille hosts Paris FC.

Mark McKenzie, Center-Back, Toulouse

With MLS-based center-backs like Ream, Miles Robinson and Walker Zimmerman idle during the domestic league’s long offseason, the 26-year-old McKenzie continues to log solid minutes in the French league. He has gone 90 minutes in six of Toulouse’s seven games since the start of December. He even had an assist in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Brest.

Aidan Morris, Midfielder, Middlesbrough

An ever-present player for Middlesbrough when healthy, Morris has been quietly excellent over his 23 Championship games so far. The 24-year-old's tireless defensive work in central midfield is one of the main reasons Boro is on pace to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League this spring.

Malik Tillman, Midfielder/Forward, Bayer Leverkusen

So what if Tillman hadn’t scored for Bayer Leverkusen since November? Netting twice in any game in Europe’s top club competition was bound to be looked on fondly by Pochettino and his staff; the 23-year-old’s match-winning double qualified the German power for the Champions League knockout stage.

Ricardo Pepi, Striker, PSV Eindhoven

While Pepi remains out with the broken arm he sustained earlier this month, the injury actually increases the likelihood of him moving to Premier League mainstay Fulham before Monday’s transfer deadline. With the striker sidelined until March, PSV has little incentive not to cash in if the Cottagers — who submitted an improved $38 million bid for Pepi this week — meet their asking price.

Haji Wright, Striker, Coventry City

Wright scored back-to-back game-winning goals for Premier League-bound Coventry City earlier this month, breaking a 14-match goalless streak across all competitions with the Sky Blues.

Stock Down

Damion Downs, Striker, Hamburg

Little has gone right for Downs since the then-20-year-old forward converted the shootout attempt that sent the USA to the Gold Cup semifinals last June. After his 12 goals helped get Cologne promoted to the Bundesliga last season, Downs has yet to score in 17 games split between Southampton and Hamburg so far this term. While 2026 might come too soon for Downs, the youngster remains a top prospect for the 2030 World Cup cycle.

Yunus Musah, Midfielder, Atalanta

The 2022 World Cup starter is still struggling to gain traction with Atalanta, where he’s on a season-long loan from AC Milan. He’s played fewer than 700 minutes across all competitions, though he did earn his fifth start of the season in Wednesday’s defeat to Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise. (Musah was subbed out before the hosts’ 70th minute winner.)

James Sands, Midfielder, St. Pauli

The defensive midfielder started the USA's October win over Australia and remains a mainstay for Bundesliga side St. Pauli, for which he has played almost 2,000 minutes. He’s still probably a World Cup long-shot, though, as his position is easily the USA's deepest.

Josh Sargent, Striker, Norwich City

There’s still time for Sargent’s impasse with Norwich City in time to facilitate his wish to sign with Toronto FC before Europe’s winter transfer window slams shut. Until then, the striker remains as far away from a World Cup place as ever.

Gio Reyna, Midfielder, Borussia Mönchengladbach

As productive as Reyna was for Pochettino in November, it’s been a tough start to 2026 at the club level. Before missing Borussia Mochencgladbach’s 3-0 loss to Stuttgart last weekend, the 23-year-old attacker played just 25 minutes off the bench in three games since Germany’s winter break.

It's tick-tock time for Gio Reyna as he trys to overcome a lackluster start to the year with Gladbach. (Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Antonee "Jedi" Robinson, Right-Back, Fulham

Fulham’s handling of Jedi continued to confound. The London club has now started the veteran right-back in eight straight Premier League games since he finally returned from knee surgery and lately, he’s looked gassed: Last Saturday, Jedi was subbed less than an hour into the Cottagers’ 2-1 triumph over Brighton.

Auston Trusty, Center-Back, Celtic

He's been a regular for Celtic since compatriot Cameron Carter-Vickers tore his Achilles tendon in the fall, but the central defender has struggled alongside his team. The defending Scottish champs have won just two of their last five league games, and Trusty was red-carded toward the end of Saturday’s 2-2 tie with league-leading Hearts.