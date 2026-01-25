Fulham Reportedly Submit $38M Offer For USA Striker Ricardo Pepi

Fulham have reportedly made another bid for U.S. men's national team forward Ricardo Pepi, who continues to draw interest despite a recent arm injury. The bid is not Fulham's first for the PSV star but, to date, the Dutch club has been open about its desire to keep hold of the striker. Pepi has been radar for Premier League clubs for quite some time.

What happened

According to various reports, Fulham have submitted a new $38 million (€32 million) bid in their pursuit of the American striker. GOAL confirmed on Monday that Fulham were among several Premier League teams keeping an eye on Pepi, even after seeing a previous $35 million offer dismissed by PSV.

The striker was the subject of a $20.7 million (€20M) bid last season before a knee injury sidelined him and ended any hopes of a January 2025 move.

News of Fulham's latest bid was first reported by ESPN.

The injury situation

Interest in Pepi has continued to be strong despite a recent injury, which is set to see him sidelined until March. Pepi suffered the injury in PSV's win over Excelsior on Jan. 10. While falling to score the opening goal, Pepi landed on and broke his arm, requiring surgery that will keep him sidelined for two months.

Despite that, there has been plenty of interest from Fulham, who have submitted bids knowing full well it would be several weeks until the striker would see the field for the club.

Pepi's season so far

After being eased back into the team following his January 2025 knee injury, Pepi really found his form in the final weeks of 2025. In total, Pepi has eight goals and an assist in 716 Eredivisie minutes this season, eight of which have been starts. He's also scored three goals in the Champions League, netting against Napoli, Olympiacos and Atletico Madrid in European matches.

What comes next?

The January transfer window will remain open for a few more days, with the Premier League's deadline set for 7 p.m. local time on Feb. 2. Fulham currently sit seventh in the Premier League following Saturday's 2-1 win over Brighton.

The win puts them just three points behind fourth-place Chelsea. PSV, meanwhile, are running away with the Eredivisie, but face a fight to stay in the Champions League ahead of their final group phase match against Bayern Munich.